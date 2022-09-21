Jameis Winston’s back injury limits him in practice

Posted by Charean Williams on September 21, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

Jameis Winston has four fractures in his back, according to a report last week, but he is playing through it.

Winston was on the practice field Wednesday but remained limited.

Coach Dennis Allen said the plan for the quarterback this week will follow last week’s when Wilson was limited in all three practices. The Saints listed Winston as questionable for the game against the Buccaneers, but he played 66 of 68 offensive snaps.

Winston downplayed his injury after the loss, saying “my back feels like my back.”

He went 25-of-40 for 236 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) returned to practice after not playing in the first two games. He was limited Wednesday, Allen said. Running back Alvin Kamara (rib) also got in some work at practice.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Jameis Winston’s back injury limits him in practice

  1. I hope they keep playing Winston. But I know him well and the 3 interceptions were not because of a back injury. Anyone who thinks that was the cause is only fooling themselves. I think he should take some time off and get well ans I wish him well. That said, as a Bucs fan, I hope they keep playing Winston!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.