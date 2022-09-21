Joe Haden announces his retirement

Getty Images

Cornerback Joe Haden played for both the Browns and Steelers during his NFL career and he made an announcement a day ahead of a meeting between those two teams.

Haden announced his retirement on Wednesday. His agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT he will be signing a one-day contract with the Browns and will be honored later in the season.

Haden was a 2010 first-round pick by the Browns and he made a pair of Pro Bowls during seven years with the team. He was released ahead of the 2017 season and quickly signed with the Steelers. Haden spent five years with Pittsburgh and made another Pro Bowl during that run, but has remained unsigned since the end of the 2021 season.

Over the course of his career, Haden played 158 games and made 148 starts. He had 615 tackles, 29 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and three sacks.