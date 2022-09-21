Justin Fields tries to clarify postgame comments that angered Bears fans

Getty Images

Justin Fields didn’t have a good night on Sunday, throwing for only 70 yards and running for 20 in a 27-10 loss to the Packers. It dropped the Bears quarterback to 0-3 against the Packers in his career.

His night got worse when, after the game, a reporter asked Fields whether the loss hurt more because of how much Bears fans want to turn around the lopsided rivalry since Aaron Rodgers became Green Bay’s starter.

Fields got himself in trouble with Bears fans, saying, “Yeah, it hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans. At the end of the day, they aren’t putting in any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day. I see how much work they put in. Coming out of a disappointing loss like this, it hurts.”

On Wednesday, Fields tried to clarify his comments from Sunday.

“Yeah, I was mad after the game. I’d like to address this now to get everything cleared up,” Fields said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “There was a thing I said on Sunday after the game where I said the fans don’t put in work. First off, I was frustrated after the game. Number one, I didn’t want to talk to you guys. I wasn’t in the mood to come and talk to you guys. So, I should’ve done a better job of explaining what I meant by that.

“What I meant by that is I’m talking about work regarding the game on Sunday, winning the game. I don’t know any fans. I don’t know what they’re doing in their personal lives. I respect every fan that we have. I’m glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do. It came off like that. Some social media outlets, they quoted my quote, and they got a big buzz out of it. So, of course, they did a great job doing that. Of course social media is going to do that. But I just wanted to clear that up.”

Fields said he learned an important lesson after stirring up social media with his comments.

“I talked to my dad about it, and as long as I’m going to be in this position there’s going to be stuff like that that pops up, so just knowing that as long as I’m in this profession that it’s never going to go away, so just got to either be really clear to everything that I say, be really descriptive to what I mean, or really just don’t say anything at all,” Fields said.