Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen officially listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage, and coach Brandon Staley called him “day-to-day” earlier Wednesday.

The team’s practice report reveals Herbert went through a limited practice, participating in individual drills.

That means backup Chase Daniel took first-team reps in team drills.

Receiver Keenan Allen also was limited as he works his way back from the hamstring injury that kept him out Week 2. He made four catches for 66 yards in the season-opening victory over the Raiders.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) and center Corey Linsley (knee) did not participate Wednesday.

Right tackle Trey Pipkins III (ankle) was limited.