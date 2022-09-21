Kyle Shanahan: George Kittle will be a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

49ers tight end George Kittle is getting closer to returning to play.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Kittle will be a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Kittle was also a limited participant in last Friday’s practice — the first time he’d been on the field since suffering his groin injury right before the start of the regular season. He was listed as questionable but was inactive for the Week Two win over Seattle.

Last season, Kittle caught 71 passes for 910 yards with six touchdowns.

Shanahan also noted that defensive tackle Arik Armstead won’t practice on Wednesday with a foot injury but should still be available for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

“I think he’ll be alright,” Shanahan said.