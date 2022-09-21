Kyler Murray on getting hit in head by fan: No hard feelings, I’d shake his hand

Posted by Josh Alper on September 21, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was struck in the head by a fan while celebrating Arizona’s overtime win over the Raiders last Sunday, which led to a battery complaint being made to police in Las Vegas.

The police did not name the complaining party in their report and Murray didn’t sound like he is overly upset about the incident when he was asked about it on Wednesday.

“No hard feelings. If I see him, I’d shake his hand,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website.

Multiple angles of the video have emerged and they show a fan making contact with Murray, but they’re inconclusive as to whether the fan intended to hit Murray in the head or if he was trying to high five the quarterback or otherwise join in the celebration. The police have not commented on the status of any investigation, but the questions from the video and Murray’s response on Wednesday suggest it may not lead to any charges.

  2. Umm, the guy is weaaring a GREY polo shirt at a home game for the Raiders.

    Why is this so difficult?

  3. Unless he thinks it was an accident he shouldn’t let it slide, being a celebrity doesn’t mean you just accept being a punching bag.

  4. Weird how the media told us what to see yet the guy that got hit is kind and understands it was an accident. Is it too late to put the toothpaste back in the tube?

