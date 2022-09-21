Kyler Murray on getting hit in head by fan: No hard feelings, I’d shake his hand

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was struck in the head by a fan while celebrating Arizona’s overtime win over the Raiders last Sunday, which led to a battery complaint being made to police in Las Vegas.

The police did not name the complaining party in their report and Murray didn’t sound like he is overly upset about the incident when he was asked about it on Wednesday.

“No hard feelings. If I see him, I’d shake his hand,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website.

Multiple angles of the video have emerged and they show a fan making contact with Murray, but they’re inconclusive as to whether the fan intended to hit Murray in the head or if he was trying to high five the quarterback or otherwise join in the celebration. The police have not commented on the status of any investigation, but the questions from the video and Murray’s response on Wednesday suggest it may not lead to any charges.