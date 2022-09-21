La’el Collins did not practice Wednesday with back injury

Getty Images

The Bengals have experienced significant pass protection issues to start the 2022 season, despite changing four of the five starters along their offensive line.

Now one of those new starters is dealing with an injury.

Offensive tackle La'el Collins did not practice on Wednesday with a back injury. It’s currently unclear whether or not the issue will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s game against the Jets.

Collins has played every offensive snap for Cincinnati so far this season. He signed a three-year deal with the Bengals in March.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt (knee) also did not practice on Wednesday. Tight end Drew Sample (knee) is also on the injury report as he has not yet been placed on injured reserve, but head coach Zac Taylor said earlier on Wednesday that Sample needs knee surgery and will be out for months.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) was limited and tight end Devin Asiasi (quad) was full.