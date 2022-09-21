Lamar Jackson did not throw in Wednesday’s practice, but is set to play on Sunday

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 21, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson raised some proverbial eyebrows for those on the Ravens beat when he was spotted at practice wearing a sleeve on his right arm.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Jackson did not throw a pass to a receiver during the portion of the session open to media.

But head coach John Harbaugh said in his press conference that Jackson is just dealing with a, “normal, course-of-the-season type thing,” adding that the quarterback practiced and will play on Sunday.

Jackson said himself that he’s “feeling good” and doesn’t expect any practice interruptions. But, Jackson said he did not throw during Wednesday’s practice.

“I’m going to throw Sunday,” Jackson said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “A lot Sunday.”

Jackson finished Sunday’s game 21-of-29 passing for 318 yards with three touchdowns. He also took nine carries for 119 yards with a TD in the 42-38 loss to Miami.

The Ravens travel up the East Coast to play the Patriots on Sunday.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Lamar Jackson did not throw in Wednesday’s practice, but is set to play on Sunday

  1. Throw a lot, huh? Not if you’re not on the field because your awful pass D and D overall can’t get you there.

  5. Speaking of awful pass defense did you watch the playoffs where the Bills never punted during the entire game….good times huh?

  6. Media only see special teams plays. My source in the castle said he did throw when the media wasn’t present and the sleeve was purely for show. Kinda like in 2019 when the 49ers said he hid the ball and the next week he wore white sleeves in Buffalo.

  10. Should have taken the money. You never leave guaranteed cash on the table, because in the NFL every single day could be your last

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.