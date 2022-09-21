Matt LaFleur: Mike Evans’ suspension doesn’t impact us at all

Getty Images

The Packers won’t have to face Mike Evans in Week Three after the Buccaneers’ receiver had his one-game suspension upheld on Wednesday.

But when Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur was asked how Evans’ absence affects Green Bay’s preparation, he said, “Not much.”

“We’ve got enough to worry about,” LaFleur said in his press conference. “They’ve got a lot of playmakers over there — really in every phase — and great coaches. It’s going to be a great challenge. We only worry about the things that we can control and that’s totally out of our control. So, it doesn’t impact us at all.”

LaFleur added that players know even without Evans, the Buccaneers are such a strong team that can be tough to deal with in all areas.

“Well yeah, I mean, regardless of who’s out there for them, that’s a heck of a challenge,” LaFleur said. “Defensively, they’re loaded. Offensively, they’re loaded. They’ve got Tom and they’ve got a lot of great athleticism on their team and that definitely helps their special teams. It’s going to be quite the challenge, we know that.”

The Buccaneers have defeated the Packers in each of the two matchups they’ve had since Brady joined the team — in the 2020 regular season and the 2020 NFC Championship Game.