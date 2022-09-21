Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce back at Colts practice

Getty Images

The Colts were missing wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce in last Sunday’s 24-0 loss to the Jaguars, but Wednesday brought positive news about both players’ outlook for Week Three.

Pittman and Pierce were both on the practice field to kick off the preparations for this Sunday’s home game against the Chiefs.

Pittman is dealing with a quad injury and the Colts missed his presence on offense against Jacksonville. Having him at full strength will be a big plus to their chances of winning for the first time all season.

Pierce was out with a concussion and hasn’t been fully cleared yet, but his presence at practice is a good sign of his chances of getting that clearance this week.