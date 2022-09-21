Mike Evans’ agent: We are disappointed, other players have done worse

USA Today

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans lost the appeal of his one-game suspension today, and he’s not happy about it.

Evans’ agent, Deryk Gilmore, released a statement saying that they disagree with the decision to suspend Evans, and that other players have done worse without getting suspended.

“We are disappointed that the league upheld a suspension when there are several arguments of players doing more egregious violations including: punching, kicking, and choking players and not being suspended,” the statement said. “In addition, Evans had already been ejected, which is penalty enough, but the league chose to discipline him even more. This is unfortunate, but we will respect the league’s decision.”

Evans has no choice but to respect the league’s decision; now that he has lost his appeal he’s going to miss Sunday’s game against the Packers whether he likes it or not.