Mike Evans decision coming “shortly” (it needs to, in fairness to Buccaneers)

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans has appealed his one-game suspension. A hearing was held on Tuesday. A decision is coming “shortly,” said a source with knowledge of the situation.

“Today,” the source added.

It needs to come quickly. The Buccaneers practice today. Evans can’t practice unless and until the suspension is overturned.

That hurts his preparation for the Week Three game against the Packers. It also impacts the team’s ability to be ready to go.

The sooner everyone knows Evans’s status, the better. The longer it takes for a decision, the greater the chance (in my own view) that the suspension will be upheld.

Sooner or later, we’ll find out. Preferably sooner.