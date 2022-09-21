Mike McCarthy: Michael Gallup will take a full slate of reps this week

Getty Images

It sounds like receiver Michael Gallup is getting close to making his 2022 debut.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said in his Wednesday press conference that Gallup “will take a full slate of reps this week.”

“We’ll give him every opportunity to get ready,” McCarthy said.

Coming off a torn ACL, Gallup has been a limited participant in practice in each of the first two weeks. But if he’s going to be a full participant in practice, that’s a decent sign that he’s on track to play against the Giants in Week Three.

Another indication that Gallup is close was the team cutting receiver Dennis Houston on Tuesday.

Gallup caught 35 passes for 445 yards with a pair of touchdowns in nine games last season.