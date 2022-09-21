Minkah Fitzpatrick limited in practice, set to play on Thursday

Getty Images

The Steelers made a notable addition to their injury report on Wednesday, but it doesn’t look like it will impact the team they put on the field against the Browns on Thursday night.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick made his first appearance of the week on the report because of lower leg cramps. Fitzpatrick was listed as a limited participant in the team’s final workout before Thursday’s game.

Fitzpatrick is expected to play in that game. He did not receive an injury designation as a result of the leg issue.

Linebacker Devin Bush (foot) was the only other player on the report this week. He was a full participant the last two days and he is also expected to play in the matchup of AFC North teams.