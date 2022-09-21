Myles Garrett is expected to play on Thursday

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice on Tuesday with a neck issue. But that won’t keep him out of Thursday night’s game against the Steelers.

Cleveland announced on Wednesday that Garrett is expected to play in the contest.

The Browns will also have two of their key offensive linemen, as guard Joel Bitonio (biceps) and tackle Jack Conklin (knee) are also expected to play.

Conklin will be making his 2022 debut. He tore his patellar tendon last November and underwent season-ending surgery.

As head coach Kevin Stefanski said would be the case on Monday, the Browns ruled defensive end Jadaveon Clowney out with his ankle injury.

Additionally, the Browns signed linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk and defensive end Isaac Rochell to the 53-man roster from their own practice squad. Kunaszyk has appeared in each of the first two games. Rochell played in Cleveland’s season opener.