Panthers sign Arron Mosby to active roster

Posted by Josh Alper on September 21, 2022, 12:47 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
Getty Images

The Panthers filled one of the open spots on their active roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed linebacker Arron Mosby off of their practice squad. They had two open spots on the active roster after placing kick returner Andre Roberts and defensive tackle Bravvion Roy on injured reserve in recent days.

Mosby played 16 special teams snaps for the Panthers in last Sunday’s 19-16 loss to the Giants. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State this offseason.

The Panthers also announced that they filled Mosby’s spot on the practice squad by signing veteran defensive tackle Frank Herron.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.