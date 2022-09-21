Patriots trade Justin Herron to Raiders

Getty Images

The Patriots and Raiders are making a trade on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots are sending tackle Justin Herron to the Raiders. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not confirm that the deal was done during his Wednesday press conference, but said, “when we can, if we can, we will.”

Albert Breer of SI.com reports the Patriots will send a 2024 seventh-rounder to Las Vegas as well and that the Raiders will send a 2024 sixth-round pick back.

Herron was a 2020 sixth-round pick in New England who has started 10 of the 28 games he’s played in the NFL. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo both know Herron well after working with him the last two years and Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler worked in the Patriots personnel department when Herron joined the team.