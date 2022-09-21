Rams sign Takk McKinley from Titans’ practice squad

Getty Images

Takk McKinley’s stay on the Titans’ practice squad lasted all of five days.

McKinley, who landed in Tennessee last week, is signing with the Rams’ 53-player roster, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The NFL’s personnel notice Wednesday shows the edge rusher terminated his contract with the Titans’ practice squad.

The Falcons made McKinley a first-round choice in 2017, and he spent three-plus seasons in Atlanta. He joined the Browns last season and appeared in 11 games with two starts and made 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks before tearing an Achilles in December.

The Raiders claimed McKinley off waivers from the Falcons in 2020, but he never played a down for them.

In five seasons, McKinley has 97 tackles, 20 sacks, 53 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.