Six days later, the Nielsen numbers for Amazon’s first regular-season game aren’t available

Getty Images

Well, we’re waiting.

Six days ago, Amazon broadcast the NFL’s first Thursday night regular-season, streaming-only game. Nielsen, for the first time ever, had been retained to provide ratings data for a program not on traditional TV.

One day before the next Amazon game, the Nielsen numbers still haven’t been released.

Over the weekend, the ratings supposedly were coming by Monday. As of Monday, they were coming on Tuesday. Or Wednesday. Or Thursday.

The reasons for the delay aren’t clear. Maybe Amazon and Nielsen are squabbling over the numbers. Maybe Nielsen is trying to figure out how to trim those who watched the Chargers-Chiefs game from beyond the boundaries of the United States. Maybe Amazon is simply trying to massage the numbers in a way that maximizes their appeal while minimizing their flaws.

Regardless, the delay raises eyebrows. How can it not? Digital audiences should be far easier to track than viewership based on people who access cable or satellite or pull waves from the sky. We can track our traffic in real time, at all times. Most digital media outlets can.

Our guess? Amazon engaged Nielsen in an effort to address obvious skepticism that would have come from Amazon sharing its own data without the benefit of an independent third party. The problem could be that the third party is exercising a little too much independence for Amazon’s liking.

This is all speculation. It’s speculation because there has been little reporting and less guidance about why it’s taking so long. And that justifies a healthy dose of scrutiny from media and fans when, or if, the numbers for last Thursday’s game ever are released.