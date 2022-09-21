Steelers still “evolving” on Mitch Trubisky’s ability to audible

Getty Images

Getting the offense going has been a frequent topic of conversation around the Steelers this week and taking more shots downfield has been the focus of many of those conversations.

It’s not the only thing missing from the offense that’s drawn notice. There’s also the fact that offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s scheme doesn’t allow quarterback Mitch Trubisky much of an opportunity to change plays at the line of scrimmage.

Trubisky said Tuesday that there are times when “I’d like to get into a different play at the line of scrimmage” and Canada said that the change from Ben Roethlisberger to Trubisky has dialed back the amount of freedom to change plays.

“We’re evolving to that, too,” Canada said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “[You have] a guy who played 18 years and a guy who just got here with a bunch of young players. We’re slowly building to that. We’re not where we want to be and we’re building to that.”

If the Steelers don’t pick things up on offense, calls for bigger changes will get louder and Kenny Pickett could be the quarterback wondering about his ability to audible ahead of the snap. Should the issues last all season, a new coordinator might also be in the cards in Pittsburgh so it’s incumbent on everyone to find a better groove in Week Three and beyond.