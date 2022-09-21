Stefon Diggs has added some muscle — and he’s using it

USA TODAY Sports

Veteran receiver Stefon Diggs is looking better than ever. He’s also looking bigger than ever.

In a Tuesday visit to #PFTPM, Diggs explained that he added some muscle in advance of the 2022 season.

“I gained like 12 pounds,” Diggs said, “like 10 to 12 pounds. I used to be around like 192, 193. I’m like 205 or something like that, 206. Then I lose a little bit of it. I go 200, 201. It feels real good as far as like I’m a smaller-built receiver. I’m putting on a little bit of poundage so I can handle more – handle those tackles and dealing with those big corners and stuff like that. You got to get some strength.”

He has the strength, and he’s using the strength. On multiple occasions against the Titans, Diggs didn’t simply brace for contact. He initiated it.

“That’s new for me,” Diggs said. “I usually step out of bounds and try to get down real quick, but it’s a couple of times that if I’m one-on-one I’m gonna try to get all the yards that I can, move them chains.”

He’s moving chains and scoring points, and the Bills are winning games. Stefon Diggs is one of the biggest reasons for it.