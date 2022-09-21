Texans sign Jimmy Morrissey off practice squad

Getty Images

The Texans will not have center Justin Britt in the lineup for the near future, so they have signed an offensive lineman to their active roster from the practice squad.

The team announced that they have signed Jimmy Morrissey on Wednesday. The move comes a day after Britt was placed on the non-football illness list.

Morrissey was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders last year after playing center at Pitt and the Texans signed him off of the Vegas practice squad last October. He appeared in five games and made four starts for Houston.

Scott Quessenberry started in Britt’s place in Houston’s Week Two loss and is expected to remain in that role as long as Britt is out.