Three-time Patriot Jamie Collins makes free agent visit to New England

Free agent linebacker Jamie Collins keeps coming back to New England.

Collins, who has had three separate stints with the Patriots, made a free agent visit on Tuesday. Although there’s been no word on the level of interest between the two sides, it opens up the possibility that he’ll now sign for a fourth time.

The 32-year-old Collins was a 2013 second-round draft pick of the Patriots who played in New England until 2016, when he was traded during the season to the Browns. The Browns then made him one of the highest-paid linebackers in football, but he didn’t play at the same level in Cleveland as he had in New England, and he was released after the 2018 season.

Collins then signed a one-year deal in New England in 2019 and played well, which earned him another lucrative contract, this time with Detroit in 2020. But Collins again didn’t live up to expectations and was released early in the 2021 season. He then re-signed with the Patriots and finished the season there.

Collins had been a free agent since March and has drawn some interest from other teams, but New England has always been where he has played his best, and another stint with the Patriots could be coming.