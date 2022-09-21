Tua Tagovailoa named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa helped engineer a terrific comeback victory against the Ravens on Sunday.

Now he’s been honored for his performance.

Tagovailoa has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

The quarterback completed 36-of-50 passes for 469 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He became the first Dolphins quarterback to throw for six touchdowns since Hall of Famer Dan Marino in 1986.

This is the first time Tagovailoa has earned an offensive player of the week award.

It’s an important year for Tagovailoa, who is in the third season of his rookie contract. But so far, he is passing every test with flying colors under new head coach Mike McDaniel.

The 2-0 Dolphins will take on the 2-0 Bills on Sunday for what’s become an exciting early-season matchup in the AFC East.