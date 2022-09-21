Tua Tagovailoa on facing the Bills: We’ll give our best and we’ll get theirs

Getty Images

At 2-0 to start the season, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will host the 2-0 Bills on Sunday.

While head coach Mike McDaniel effectively said on Monday that this week’s game will serve as a measuring stick, Tagovailoa didn’t quite echo the sentiment during his Wednesday press conference. Instead, Tagovailoa said the focus is inward.

“Well, we understand that they’re a really good team,” Tagovailoa said. “That’s no secret. Everyone knows they’re a really good team. They’re tough defensively, they’re explosive offensively. So, I wouldn’t say that we have a measuring stick for how good these guys are. Because you look at it, their opening game, they beat the Super Bowl champions of last year. And they didn’t just beat them — it was by a lot. And the next team they played, really good team, they beat them by a lot.

“So for us, we’re just looking at playing the way we play and playing the way we’ve played for the past two weeks. We’ll go out there and we’ll give our best and we’ll get theirs.”

Coming off his first AFC offensive player of the week award, Tagovailoa called Bills quarterback Josh Allen a “beast.”

“I don’t know what else to say about him,” Tagovailoa said. “Guy runs the ball when he needs to, extends plays with his legs. He can get the ball down the field and he gets the ball to his playmakers. That’s the biggest thing. But, beast. The guy is a beast.”

Given how well Buffalo has played to start the season, Miami will need to be at its best to defeat the AFC East rival. But if Tagovailoa plays like he did in the second half last week and the offense executes as it did in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins should be able to give the Bills all they can handle.