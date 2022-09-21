Xavien Howard misses practice with groin injury

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard missed practice Wednesday with a groin injury. That’s not good news for the Dolphins four days before they play the Bills’ high-flying offense.

Howard missed a game last season with a groin injury.

Coach Mike McDaniel did not address Howard’s injury before practice.

The three-time Pro Bowler has six games and two pass breakups this season.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead, who played Sunday despite a toe injury, did not practice Wednesday with his injury.

Tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) remained out, and edge rusher Melvin Ingram Jr. took a veteran’s rest day.

Receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs) and linebacker Channing Tindall (illness) were limited.