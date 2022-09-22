Anthony Walker carted off with leg injury; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in locker room

Getty Images

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was carted off after having his left leg put in a brace.

Walker was injured with 10:22 remaining in the third quarter on a block by Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, who jumped on Walker’s back after driving him into the ground. Okorafor’s ineligible man downfield penalty negated a 35-yard gain, but officials missed what appeared to be unnecessary roughness.

Walker stayed face first on the ground, and, as the team’s medical personnel worked on him, some of his Browns teammates took a knee.

Walker made six tackles, including one for loss, before leaving with what the Browns report is a knee injury. They have ruled him out.

The Browns lost their other starting inside linebacker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, on the same series. Owusu-Koramoah left for the training room to be examined.

The Browns list him as questionable to return with a quad injury.