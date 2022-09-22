Bill Belichick: Lamar Jackson has answered all questions about playing in the pocket

Getty Images

Prior to the 2018 draft, the Patriots had interest in Lamar Jackson. The Patriots have a specific kind of interest in him now, given that they face him on Sunday.

Earlier this week, coach Bill Belichick was asked whether Jackson has answered the questions about his ability to play in the pocket.

“Without a doubt,” Belichick said. “It’s the type of the player, the MVP-type of candidate. I think he’s more than answered them. But, we’ll see what his contract is, that will answer them.”

Jackson still doesn’t have his contract. And he may never get one from the Ravens, at least not the one he wants.

The Patriots could have had Jackson in 2018, if they’d wanted him. Making the last pick before the Ravens traded up to get Jackson, the Pats selected running back Sony Michel.

Belichick has a 1-1 record against Jackson. In 2019, Baltimore upended the previously 8-0 Patriots, 37-20. In 2020, the Pats returned the favor.