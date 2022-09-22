Bills had four players miss practice with injuries, five others were limited

Getty Images

The Bills came out of Monday night’s game banged up, especially in the secondary. They kept four players out of practice with injuries and another five players were limited.

Safety Micah Hyde (neck) and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) both missed practice again Thursday. Hyde and Jackson were transported to a local hospital Monday night for observation and medical testing.

Both were released from the hospital that night.

Safety Jordan Poyer (foot) missed practice after being limited Wednesday, and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) remained out. Running back Taiwan Jones had a rest day.

Receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), center Mitch Morse (elbow), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) were limited again. Tight end Dawson Knox (foot) returned to a limited practice after missing Wednesday’s on-field work.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam popped up on the practice report Thursday with an elbow injury, but he had a full practice. Cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm) and linebacker Matt Milano (neck) were full participants again.