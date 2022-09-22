Brian Daboll glad Kenny Golladay’s unhappy about not playing

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay vented his frustration with his role on the team on Wednesday and head coach Brian Daboll had his chance to respond to Golladay on Thursday.

Golladay only played two snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and Golladay said he “didn’t like the decision whatsoever” because he believes he “should be playing regardless” of any other considerations involved with the team’s receivers.

On Thursday, Daboll told reporters that he thinks he’s in “a good spot” with Golladay and that he’s pleased that Golladay is unhappy about barely playing last weekend.

“I’ve been in the NFL a long time,” Daboll said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been part of any team where someone is not happy about something. I have a great respect for Kenny. I’m glad he’s [not] happy that he didn’t play. It shows competitiveness. But he’s been a pro, and we’ll see how it goes this week.”

Daboll offered no guarantees that Golladay will be playing more snaps against the Cowboys on Monday night and any outcome other than that is unlikely to change any bad feelings the wideout has about the current state of affairs.