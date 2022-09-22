Brian Daboll glad Kenny Golladay’s unhappy about not playing

Posted by Josh Alper on September 22, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay vented his frustration with his role on the team on Wednesday and head coach Brian Daboll had his chance to respond to Golladay on Thursday.

Golladay only played two snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and Golladay said he “didn’t like the decision whatsoever” because he believes he “should be playing regardless” of any other considerations involved with the team’s receivers.

On Thursday, Daboll told reporters that he thinks he’s in “a good spot” with Golladay and that he’s pleased that Golladay is unhappy about barely playing last weekend.

“I’ve been in the NFL a long time,” Daboll said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been part of any team where someone is not happy about something. I have a great respect for Kenny. I’m glad he’s [not] happy that he didn’t play. It shows competitiveness. But he’s been a pro, and we’ll see how it goes this week.”

Daboll offered no guarantees that Golladay will be playing more snaps against the Cowboys on Monday night and any outcome other than that is unlikely to change any bad feelings the wideout has about the current state of affairs.

7 responses to “Brian Daboll glad Kenny Golladay’s unhappy about not playing

  1. Since the Lions passed on the bidding war to retain Golladay, their left tackle Taylor Decker has more receiving TDs than Kenny. We’ll gladly take St. Brown at $1M/yr in his place.

  3. Truly shocking fall from where he was a short few years ago. That being said, I’ll gladly ride the pine for a lot less than $18 million per year! Shoot, I’ll do it for $2 million. Bargain!

  5. primalnumber says:
    September 22, 2022 at 1:58 pm
    Since the Lions passed on the bidding war to retain Golladay, their left tackle Taylor Decker has more receiving TDs than Kenny. We’ll gladly take St. Brown at $1M/yr in his place.

    441Rate This
    —-

    Just wait a year or two, he’s gonna be worth a lot more than that, you can argue he already is one of the best receivers in the league (top 10). So will the Lions pay him or will someone else? and will he pull a Kenny G and forget how to play football after getting paid? I hope not but time will tell

  6. Something tells me that moving forward NFL GM’s will be drafting and allowing their coaching staff to develop their WR’s,… and letting the #1’s who demand huge contracts test free agency,… or trading them before the expiration of their contracts. You can’t pay WR’s $30 mil/yr when your QB is making $40+ mil/yr. The QB makes All Pro WR’s. It’s usually not the other way around,… not to say it can’t.

  7. Totally understand that St. Brown is going to get paid. Heck, I hope they add years and money this offseason. The point really is that the Lions knew Kenny was an attitude problem and there’s a reason they didn’t back up the Brinks truck to keep him. They struck gold with ARSB as the replacement. That Kenny has scored less than a left tackle…well, that’s just a juicy factoid and damning indictment of how KG approaches his profession (and the perils of free agency).

