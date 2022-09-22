Browns promote Miller Forristall, Chester Rogers for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Browns have added two practice squad players to the roster for Thursday night’s game against the Steelers.

The team announced that tight end Miller Forristall and wide receiver Chester Rogers have been elevated to the active roster. They will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Forristall signed to the Browns practice squad last September and played in two games during the regular season. He was credited with a tackle on special teams and did not catch any passes.

Rogers spent four seasons with the Colts before joining the Titans for the 2021 season. He has 141 catches for 1,522 yards and six touchdowns on his career. Rogers also has experience as a punt returner.