Browns regain lead on David Njoku’s touchdown catch

Kicking is an adventure in Cleveland on Thursday night with the winds howling, but the quarterbacks are making some throws.

Jacoby Brissett is 11-of-16 for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

His second touchdown — a 7-yarder to tight end David Njoku — has given the Browns the lead again with 8:58 remaining in the second quarter. But Cade York‘s extra point bounced off the right upright, leaving the Browns up 13-7. York’s missed PAT last week cost the Browns in a 31-30 loss to the Jets.

In the first quarter, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell missed a 49-yard try wide right.

Brissett has completed passes to four different passes, with Amari Cooper four for 35 yards and a touchdown and Njoku adding four for 34 yards.