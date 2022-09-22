Carson Wentz on Eagles: Try not to make game bigger than it needs to be

Getty Images

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz took a walk down memory lane in Week One when he faced a Jaguars team coached by his first NFL head coach Doug Pederson and he’ll take another one this weekend.

The Eagles will be coming to Washington for an NFC East matchup that marks his first matchup with his original team since he was traded to the Colts before the 2021 season. Wentz acknowledged that it’s “a different kind of everything” in Philly with Pederson gone and two years of roster changes since he left, but the memories of his “wild ride” with the team are still strong.

Wentz said that he will “definitely will have some mixed emotions” given how things ultimately played out with the Eagles and that adds something to the game, although he will be doing his best to keep that from overwhelming him on Sunday.

“I’m excited for it,” Wentz said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “But . . . you try not to make the game bigger than it needs to be. Every week is a big week. It’s hard to win in this league. And so I know once the first kickoff goes, it’ll be football again.”

The reunion won’t be the only one this year. Wentz and the Commanders will be on the road for a Week 10 Monday night game and the Philly crowd should make it a bit more difficult to push aside about the history that the quarterback brings with him to these games.