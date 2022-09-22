Christian McCaffrey limited with ankle stiffness in Thursday practice

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been added to his team’s injury report.

But the team reports he is still expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Per Darin Gantt of the Panthers’ website, McCaffrey’s snaps were limited on Thursday due to some lingering ankle stiffness. But he was still a part of practice after a scheduled day off the field on Wednesday.

McCaffrey dealt with several injuries in 2020 and 2021, playing just 10 games over the two-year span after eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in 2019. In two games this season, McCaffrey has 135 yards rushing with a touchdown and eight catches for 50 yards.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) were also limited in Carolina’s Thursday practice.