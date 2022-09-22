Christian McCaffrey on his ankle injury: I feel great

The Panthers added running back Christian McCaffrey to their practice report Thursday, listing him as limited by an ankle injury. McCaffrey said there is nothing to see here.

I feel great,” McCaffrey said, via Darin Gantt of the team website.

He then added, “I think at this point, if I went to take a leak during practice, I’d end up on the report.”

McCaffrey hates talking about injuries, but his recent injury history always makes his presence on the practice report a worry. He played only 10 games the past two seasons, missing 23.

In two games this season, McCaffrey has 135 yards rushing with a touchdown and eight catches for 50 yards.

