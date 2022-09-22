Christian McCaffrey on his ankle injury: I feel great

Getty Images

The Panthers added running back Christian McCaffrey to their practice report Thursday, listing him as limited by an ankle injury. McCaffrey said there is nothing to see here.

“I feel great,” McCaffrey said, via Darin Gantt of the team website.

He then added, “I think at this point, if I went to take a leak during practice, I’d end up on the report.”

McCaffrey hates talking about injuries, but his recent injury history always makes his presence on the practice report a worry. He played only 10 games the past two seasons, missing 23.

In two games this season, McCaffrey has 135 yards rushing with a touchdown and eight catches for 50 yards.