Could Mitch Trubisky be benched as soon as tonight?

Getty Images

The Steelers have won a game and lost a game in 2022, but they’ve won few admirers for their offensive performance. With another game tonight in Cleveland and a mini-bye before a Week Four visit from the Jets, change could be coming.

And while some are jostling for the dismissal of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, that won’t be happening — at least not in the short term. Teams don’t have backup offensive coordinators. They do, however, have backup quarterbacks.

The Steelers have not only a backup but a starter in waiting. A first-rounder who became popular as the starting quarterback for the local college team, and whose name has been chanted by the paying customers both in the preseason and regular season.

As one league source explained it to PFT, Kenny Pickett is ready to go.

The Steelers may be ready to move Trubisky to the bench. Although complaints have emerged about playcalling, receivers are saying they’re open. Which means the plays are working. The process for getting them the ball is not.

The thinking in some circles is that Trubisky is hesitating to pull the trigger on throwing the ball, and that he needs to start letting it rip or he could be getting the hook.

Coach Mike Tomlin remains behind Trubisky. Is the rest of the building? Is the locker room? Chances are the pendulum is swinging, if it hasn’t already swung. Tonight in Cleveland, it could be Trubisky’s last chance.

It would be risky to make a change tonight. Pickett didn’t get first-team reps in the short week. But it can’t be ruled out, if Trubisky struggles. And if tonight doesn’t go well for the offense, the extra three days to prepare for the Jets could be exactly what the Steelers need to fully prepare Pickett.

Something needs to happen soon, or things could get out of control for the Steelers. Tonight’s game is winnable, as is the next one. After that? At Bills, Bucs, at Dolphins, at Eagles. Those teams currently are a combined 8-0.