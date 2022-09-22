Davante Adams: I’m going to do my best to make Derek Carr’s job as easy as possible

Getty Images

The Raiders acquired receiver Davante Adams in March to help make their offense more dynamic.

In Week One, that worked out well. Adams had caught 10 passes on 17 targets for 141 yards with a touchdown.

But in Week Two, Adams caught just two of his seven targets for 12 yards — though one catch was a touchdown.

Quarterback Derek Carr said this week that he’s getting more and more comfortable in head coach Josh McDaniels’ offense. Adams said he wants to make the transition easier for his once and present QB.

“There are so many things that goes into playing quarterback, man, it’s tough,” Adams said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “Second play of the game, he’s getting hit. Obviously, that’s something that we all got to work on because that helps Derek to be able to do his job and be comfortable back there. Same thing, he’s not going to be that comfortable throwing the ball if the wide receivers are dropping the ball every single play or … if it’s not great calls.

“That’s the toughest position on the field to play. So, I’m damn sure going to the best of my abilities to try to help him make his job as easy as possible … everyone doing their job to make sure he stays clean and has a clear mind to be able to sit back and deliver.”

Adams has been one of the league’s best receivers for years, so his presence on the field alone helps Carr.

But Las Vegas likely will need more production from the connection to defeat Tennessee on the road this week.