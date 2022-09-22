Gabe Davis says he’s “100 percent” playing vs. Dolphins

Getty Images

Given that the Bills defeated the Titans 41-7 on Monday, you’d be forgiven if you didn’t realize Buffalo’s offense was missing one of its key weapons.

But receiver Gabe Davis suffered an ankle injury late in the practice week and did not play in the victory over Tennessee.

He’ll be back on the field for the Week Three matchup with Miami.

Via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, when Davis was asked how optimistic he is about playing on Sunday, he responded, “100 percent.”

“I was just out here trying to catch a ball and kind of landed a little funny. So, the ankle kind of rolled on me a little bit,” Davis said on Thursday. “It’s been feeling good, real good. I was out there running today and it felt good. So, excited it’s progressing and getting better.”

The Bills listed Davis as a limited participant for Wednesday’s practice.

In the season-opening win over the Rams, Davis caught four passes for 88 yards with a touchdown.