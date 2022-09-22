George Pickens’ circus catch sets up a touchdown as Steelers tie Browns 7-7

Getty Images

George Pickens showed in the preseason what he was capable of in his rookie season, but he didn’t produce any highlight reel plays the first two weeks.

The Steelers receiver had two catches for 26 yards in his first two NFL games.

In the first quarter Thursday, though, Pickens made a circus catch against defensive back Martin Emerson Jr. for a 36-yard gain. It set up a Steelers’ touchdown.

Pickens’ catch put the Steelers at the Cleveland 18, and three plays later, Najee Harris ran it in from the 5-yard line.

Mitch Trubisky is 6-of-7 for 65 yards, and Harris has five carries for 24 yards.