Harrison Butker remains out of practice

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed another day of practice, and his availability for Sunday is not looking good. Special teams coach Dave Toub said Thursday that Butker is “attacking” the rehab process but made it sound as if Butker will need at least another week.

“The swelling was really bad in his ankle,” Toub said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “It went all the way up, and the blood went all the way down to his toes. It was pretty ugly. They’re getting the swelling out of his foot and he just needs time to get that thing healed up.”

Butker injured his ankle in the season opener, forcing safety Justin Reid to help fill in with the kicking duties. Butker missed last week’s game against the Chargers and Matt Ammendola made field goals of 19 and 31 yards and converted all three extra points.

The Chiefs aren’t ruling out Butker yet, but Ammendola likely kicks again this week.

Defensive end Mike Danna (calf) also remained out of practice.

The Chiefs had no changes to their report, with receiver Mecole Hardman (heel) still limited and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hip) a full participant.