Jakobi Meyers misses another practice

Word on Wednesday was that tests on Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers‘ knee showed no significant injury, but his availability for this Sunday’s game against the Ravens remains an open question.

Meyers missed a second straight practice on Thursday, so Friday’s injury report will be the next opportunity for an update on the likelihood that he’ll be in the lineup.

Meyers had nine catches for 95 yards in last Sunday’s win and he leads the Pats with 13 catches for 150 yards through the first two weeks of the season.

S Kyle Dugger also missed practice with a knee injury. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), safety Cody Davis (calf), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (back), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell (knee), and safety Adrian Phillips (ribs) were all limited participants.