Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara remain limited in Thursday practice

The Saints have several key players on their injury report for Week Three. While they added one more player for Thursday’s practice, none of the players on Wednesday’s list were downgraded.

Notably, quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and running back Alvin Kamara (rib) each remained limited in Thursday’s session.

Kamara did not practice on Thursday or Friday last week before being inactive for Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay.

Tight end Taysom Hill (rib), offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle), receiver Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), safety Marcus Maye (rib), fullback Adam Prentice (shoulder), and receiver Deonte Harty (foot) all remained limited as well.

New Orleans added cornerback Alontae Taylor (knee) to the report as a limited participant.