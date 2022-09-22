Jameis Winston: I will do a better job of staying mellow in the madness

Posted by Josh Alper on September 22, 2022, 9:42 AM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
The Saints’ hopes of beating the Buccaneers last weekend came undone when quarterback Jameis Winston threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter and Winston knows he can’t afford to repeat that performance if the team is going to bounce back with a win this week.

During his Wednesday press conference, Winston said that “I’ve got to do better from that aspect” and said he was working on ways to avoid getting too high or too low over the course of this Sunday’s matchup with the Panthers.

“I will do a better job of staying mellow in the madness,” Winston said.

Winston’s job is made a bit more difficult by the back and ankle injuries that landed him on the injury report as a limited participant. Winston said Wednesday that he feels good and that his mind is on getting better as a player rather than on the physical issues that he has to deal with this week.

“I just feel like a lot of guys are playing with something, but my focus is on making great decisions, on executing, and winning football games,” Winston said.

Last Sunday’s fourth quarter was an unwelcome reminder of Winston’s past for the Saints and they’ll be hoping that it was a blip on the screen rather than a sign of things to come.

