Jets add Corey Davis to the practice report with a knee injury

The Jets added receiver Corey Davis to their practice report Thursday with a knee injury. He was limited.

Davis was not on the report Wednesday, so the injury could have happened during Thursday’s practice.

Coach Robert Saleh’s next media availability is Friday morning when he will update Davis’ injury.

Davis missed eight games with injuries in 2021, with his season ending with core muscle surgery in December. He finished last season with 34 receptions for 492 yards and four touchdowns.

After two games, Davis leads the Jets with 160 receiving yards on eight catches.

Left tackle George Fant (knee) and defensive end John Franklin-Myers (toe/quad) returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah (hamstring), safety Jordan Whitehead (calf), defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (foot) and quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) were limited.