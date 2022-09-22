John Harbaugh on JPP, Blake Martinez: Hope we sign any player who can help us win

Getty Images

The Ravens had free agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and free agent linebacker Blake Martinez in for visits this week and head coach John Harbaugh sounds ready to have them in for a longer stretch of time.

Harbaugh was asked if there were plans to sign either or both of the players in the near future and he replied by saying “I hope so” before adding that he wants to know that players are in good enough shape to contribute to wins for the Ravens.

“That would be great,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “I’ve already asked them once, and I’ll ask them again, ‘Are you in shape? Are you ready to go play? Are you ready to run around and help us win?’ Because that’s what I care about; we’re not trying to do anyone any favors here. We want guys who will come in and help us win right now. If you’re ready to do that — that’s really for any player — come on.”

Neither player has signed with the team at this point, but we’ll see if the Ravens decide that either veteran gives them something they’ve been missing through the first two weeks of the season.