Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde won’t practice Thursday

Getty Images

The Bills secondary is dealing with a number of injuries as it prepares to face Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and the rest of the Dolphins passing attack.

Safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson both left Monday night’s win over the Titans with neck injuries and they did not take part in Wednesday’s practice. Safety Jordan Poyer did get in a limited practice, but head coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday that Poyer will join Jackson and Hyde as non-participants.

Poyer is dealing with a foot injury and could be getting time off in order to help him feel closer to 100 percent on Sunday. Friday’s practice participation will provide some clue about whether that’s the case.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) is also sitting out on Thursday, but McDermott indicated everyone else on the roster will participate in some fashion.