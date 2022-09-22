Justin Fields says he’s OK with Bears’ run-first offense

Getty Images

The Bears are passing the ball less than any other NFL team this season, and Justin Fields has thrown just 28 passes in two games. But Fields says he doesn’t take that as an indication that the coaches don’t have faith in him.

Asked if throwing only 11 passes on Sunday indicated the Bears’ coaches didn’t have faith in him, Fields said that’s not the case.

“No. No. I don’t think so,” Fields said. “Not at all.”

Fields said it’s up to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to determine how many passes Fields will throw, and he believes in Getsy.

“I have a say into what pass plays I like, what concepts I like, but in terms of when we’re going to call a play, how many passes, how many runs we’re going to call, that’s Luke’s job,” Fields said. “Everybody in the building knows that Luke knows what he’s doing. We put full trust in him knowing that he’s going to put us in the best position to win.”

The Bears were trailing for most of Sunday’s loss to the Packers, and usually teams throw when they’re behind. The Bears didn’t put the game on Fields when they needed a comeback, but Fields insists that he’s only upset that the Bears lost, and not that he didn’t throw more.

“My job isn’t to call pass plays,” Fields said. “My job is to get the play and run the play to the best of my ability.”