Justin Herbert doing more at Thursday’s practice, J.C. Jackson still out

There was good news and bad news on the injury front for the Chargers on Thursday.

The good news is that quarterback Justin Herbert participated in practice for the second straight day. Herbert fractured rib cartilage during last Thursday’s loss to the Chiefs and took part in individual drills Wednesday.

Reporters at Thursday’s practice send word that Herbert was throwing passes and doing more than he did during the first session of the week. Some of those passes went to wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is working his way back from the hamstring injury that kept him out last week.

The bad news involved cornerback J.C. Jackson and center Corey Linsley. Jackson returned from his ankle injury last week, but he’s missed both days of practice this week. Linsley is dealing with a knee injury and he has also sat out both of the team’s practice sessions.