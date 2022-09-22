Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wore a sleeve on his right arm and didn’t throw during Wednesday’s practice. Baltimore listed him as limited with an elbow injury.

But Jackson said he should be fine for Sunday and Thursday’s injury report was a clear step in that direction.

Jackson was a full participant in the day’s practice, the Ravens announced. Per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, Jackson was not wearing a sleeve and was throwing during the portion of practice open to media.

Receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin) were back on the field as limited participants in practice. Cornerback Marcus Peters was listed as DNP for a rest day on Wednesday, but was limited (knee) on Thursday.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (groin), receiver James Proche (groin), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), defensive back Brandon Stephens (quad), and cornerback Damarion Williams (ankle) remained limited.

Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee), and defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) remained full.