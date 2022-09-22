Lamar Jackson: We can’t let loss to Miami just drag us around

Getty Images

The Ravens blew a 35-14 fourth-quarter lead to the Dolphins last week.

But with another AFC East opponent on tap this weekend in the Patriots, quarterback Lamar Jackson is doing his best to make sure what happened against Miami doesn’t bleed into Week Three.

“[It] was just like it was Jets Week. We got the win; it’s over with; we focus on the next opponent. Dolphins, we just lost; focus on the next opponent,” Jackson said in his Wednesday press conference. “We’ve got to move on, because, like I said earlier, we have a long season ahead of us, and we just can’t let that just drag us around, even though we wanted that win. But it is what it is right now.”

Jackson’s right in that it’s a long season. And even though they lost last week, the Ravens still have a share of first place in the AFC North along with the 1-1 Steelers and the 1-1 Browns.

If Baltimore can get back in the win column this week, it should be a boost for the team heading into a big Week Four matchup against the Bills.